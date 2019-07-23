Peachtree Corners’ smart city laboratory is going to have a big debut when it opens in September.
City officials said Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners’ Sept. 11 opening will coincide with the opening day of the Smart City Expo Atlanta. It’s no coincidence that Curiosity Lab will open on the first day of the conference because the lab’s 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle test track is expected to be a featured demonstration as part of the expo.
“Startups and mature companies around the world are interested in using the lab’s test track to better understand how their technology operates in a suburban community with people working and living around them,” Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson said in a statement.
“Our partnership with Smart City Expo Atlanta offers companies the opportunity to demonstrate their technology firsthand and jumpstart the expo. It will also provide citizens and conference attendees a glimpse of what the future test site will look like.”
Curiosity Lab is designed to be a smart city living laboratory in an office park in Peachtree Corners, with Sprint and The Ray among others partnering with the city on it. It’s main draw is its half-mile autonomous vehicle test track on Technology Parkway.
Sprint is providing 5G wireless accessibility to the lab and the test track.
The expo will be underway Sept. 11 through Sept. 13 at the Georgia World Congress Center with smart city technology being the focus of discussions among attendees. It is the only branch of Barcelona, Spain-based Smart City Expo World Congress that is taking place in the U.S.
“As the Southeast’s largest and most advanced technology hub, Atlanta is a natural location for the development of IoT, mobility, and smart city technology,” Smart City Expo Atlanta Co-Founder and CEO Aarti Tandon said in a statement.
“Our partnership with Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is a transformative way to exhibit real-world IoT technology in action and will help conference attendees visualize the future of their communities. We are thrilled to be working together on this cutting-edge demonstration.”