Peachtree Corners' 5G-enabled smart cities laboratory is teaming up with Kennesaw State University researchers to study technologies in the "smart mobility" arena.
Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners and Kennesaw State will collaborate on "Vehicle-2-Everything" research looking at open-source dedicated short-range communications units, called the "Owl Box."
“Curiosity Lab’s autonomous vehicle track, active 5G and strong partner network provides a unique opportunity for Kennesaw State to test this emerging technology in a real-world setting,” Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners Executive Director Betsy Plattenburg said. “Not only will the Lab help KSU ensure its DSRC units are ready for broader use, the Lab’s collaborative environment will help to get broad exposure for this developing technology helping to accelerate its deployment.”
Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is part of a partnership with Sprint and is home to an autonomous vehicle test track. Since the lab has the test track, it will be one of Kennesaw State's primary test locations for the units.
The units that will be at the center of the partnership with Kennesaw State will be capable of tracking how fast a vehicle is traveling as well as GPS data, roadway specifications and other data.
They will have open-source software so startups, entrepreneurs and municipalities and road authorities can have a chance to test and explore "Vehicle-2-Everything" technologies.
“The information gathered by DSRC units such as our ‘Owl Box’ and the creation of V2X technologies will improve the condition and safety of roads and cities across the globe,” KSU research professor Billy Kihei said. “Creating an open-source option and working with Curiosity Lab, we want to make this technology affordable and readily available to developers to create their own applications. The potential is unlimited. We want to unleash innovation.”
