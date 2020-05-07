A motorcycle driver died from injuries he sustained in an accident that also involved a car and a mail truck at the intersection of Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Oakbrook Parkway in unincorporated Norcross on Wednesday.
Gwinnett County police said Cumming resident Austin Caldwell, 24, was heading east on Oakbrook Parkway. There are two left turn lanes — one identified in a police report as the left turn lane and another referred to as the right turn lane — from the eastbound direction on Oakbrook Parkway on to Indian Trail Lilburn Road.
A police report shows Caldwell began turning left on his motorcycle from the left turn lane onto Indian Trail Lilburn Road just after 5 p.m. when he veered into an adjacent lane and hit a Toyota Camry. The Camry had also been turning left from Oakbrook onto Indian Trail Road from the right left turn lane.
Caldwell's motorcycle was driving then skidded across the road and hit a westbound-facing U.S. Postal Service truck that was stopped on the opposite side of Oakbrook Parkway.
"Caldwell was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries," Gwinnett police Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "Accident investigators were dispatched the scene and are continuing to collect and analyze evidence to find out exactly what happened."
The police report shows investigators have looked at whether speed was a contributing factor in the accident.
Anyone who has additional information about the accident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information that results in an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-034524.
