featured

Crumbl Cookies planning Lawrenceville location off State Route 316

DSC_0295.JPG

Utah-based Crumbl Cookies is preparing to open a new location at the Lawrenceville Market shopping center in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

A popular cookie store chain that began in Utah four years ago is coming to Gwinnett County.

Crumbl Cookies is in the process of doing build out on a bakery store in the Lawrenceville Market shopping center at the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Duluth Highway, just off State Route 316, in unincorporated Lawrenceville. The store will be located in a former MetroPCS store situated between MyEyeDr and Scrubs And Beyond, and is about six doors down from Target.

Crumbl currently has four locations in metro Atlanta, according to its website. Those locations are in Alpharetta, Cumming, Kennesaw and Marietta. It opened its first location in Logan, Utah in 2017 and currently has more than 200 bakery stores spread across 32 states.

Customers can buy a variety of cookies, ranging from milk chocolate chip and pink velvet to ruby chocolate chip, chocolate strawberry cheesecake, classic sugar and the pink doughnut, although the chain does rotate flavors on a weekly basis so other flavors are available as well.

It is not clear when the new store will open, but construction permit paperwork attached to the storefront's window shows it will have about 1,606 square feet of space and Cumming-based M.L. Warwick Inc. is handling the interior construction work.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

