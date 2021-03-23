Cobb County police are investigating after two people were shot outside of Cumberland Mall early Tuesday evening.
Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known, but investigators believe it was a shootout between two groups, Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
Police said one person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the other was injured in the foot.
Police said at least two vehicles fled the scene. A description of the vehicles and those inside were not immediately available.
The mall was placed on lockdown for a brief period until police secured the area.
