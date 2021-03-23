Cumberland-Mall-Shooting-Aerials-WAGAME001_mpg_18.58.58.21.jpg

Police investigate a shooting outside Cumberland Mall in Cobb County on March 23, 2021.

 Photo: Fox 5 Atlanta

Cobb County police are investigating after two people were shot outside of Cumberland Mall early Tuesday evening.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known, but investigators believe it was a shootout between two groups, Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Police said one person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the other was injured in the foot.

Police said at least two vehicles fled the scene. A description of the vehicles and those inside were not immediately available.

The mall was placed on lockdown for a brief period until police secured the area.

