MCDONOUGH — A man wanted for allegedly raping an elderly resident at the Heritage at McDonough Senior Living Complex in February has been arrested.
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett announced Tuesday that through a joint law enforcement effort including McDonough, Hampton and Locust Grove police departments, the Henry County police and the Sheriff’s Office, Travale Farris, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday morning without incident.
Farris, who lived only one mile from the complex in McDonough, was arrested on charges of rape, aggravated assault, sexual battery, burglary and false imprisonment.
“We got what we believe the person who is responsible for this egregious assault,” Scandrett said.
Major Kyle Helgerson with the McDonough Police Department said police received a DNA match to the suspect from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday, which allowed them to obtain an arrest warrant.
Helgerson and Scandrett said the incident has weighed heavily on the minds of law enforcement, adding they invested a lot of manpower and “lost a lot of sleep” to apprehend Farris.
The suspect was captured on video going door to door at the senior living complex on Feb. 5 checking for unlocked doors. When he found one, he entered the apartment and allegedly sexually assaulted the elderly victim, then “casually left the home,” police said.
Helgerson said police are investigating whether Farris is tied to any additional crimes, but would comment no further on what they might be.
“This is all still very fluid,” he said.
Scandrett said law enforcement will continue to pool their resources collectively “as we move Henry County to the next level of excellence.”
He also urged the county’s seniors to “sleep a little bit better tonight because we are watching collectively to make sure that you are safe.
“I want to make sure our seniors know that you are top priority to us in the law enforcement community, thus some of the many reasons that we lost sleep on this,” Scandrett said.
