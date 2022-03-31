Gwinnett County sheriffs deputies were recently involved in a major raid with federal and state law enforcement officials that results more than 100,000 doses of drugs being confiscated in the county.
The GBI announced the deputies participated in the raid, along with GBI, ATF and Homeland Security agents at an undisclosed location in Gwinnett County. They were following up on a tip the GBI's Gang Task Force received about possible gang activity in Gwinnett.
During the raid, one-quarter of a kilogram of fentanyl was confiscated, along with 65 kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of heroin and three guns. A photograph released by the GBI shows nine stacks of cash were confiscated as well.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency states on its website that one kilogram of fentanyl alone equates to about 500,000 doses, which means the amount confiscated in Gwinnett would equal roughly 125,000 doses.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
