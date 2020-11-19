A teacher and baseball coach at Crisp County High School has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
According to the GBI, David Lamberth, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of sexual assault, which police said occurred in Dooly County. Lamberth was the head baseball coach and a special education teacher at Crisp County High School.
The GBI said that on Oct. 28 it began investigating reports that Lamberth had sexually assaulted students. The teacher and coach resigned from the school system Oct. 30. The GBI said he had worked for the Crisp County school system since August of 2013, serving as both a varsity and middle school coach.
Prior to that, the GBI said Lamberth was a teacher and coach at Gwinnett County Public Schools. Lamberth served as head baseball coach at Central Gwinnett High School before leaving for Crisp County.
The GBI said this is an active, ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.
The GBI is asking anyone with information on this investigation, to contact the GBI Region 13 Office at 478-987-4545. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
