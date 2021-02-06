A substitute teacher in Carroll County was arrested on multiple counts of child molestation on Friday after law enforcement was notified by school officials.
Amelia Resller, 30, has been charged with 19 counts of child molestation following an investigation, one for every child in the second-grade classroom at Mt. Zion Elementary School, Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found that Resller "engaged in indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children."
"It appears she was masturbating while the classroom was full of kids," said Ashley Hulsey of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said they uncovered evidence of the indecent act inside the school, Fox 5 reported.
"We obtained video evidence because she videoed it herself and disseminated it and we were able to get a hold of that evidence," Hulsey said.
Detectives said they were alerted to the video when someone in the community saw it, became very concerned and reported it to school officials.
Investigators are talking to the students and parents trying to determine exactly what the children may have seen.
The sheriff’s office released the following statement regarding the incident:
"We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as we were contacted immediately following the allegations and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation."
It was not immediately clear how long Resller has been a substitute teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School or within the Carroll County School District.
