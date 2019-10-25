The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Friday morning shooting in Cumming in which a Forysth County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a 31-year-old man after a pursuit.
The GBI said the early investigation revealed that the suspect pulled a black BB gun with a laser sight on the officer before he was shot and killed.
The shooting occurred at approximately 4:20 a.m. Friday at Georgia Highway 369 and Raines Drive after officers pursued a man who allegedly violated a protective order with his ex-wife.
At approximately 3:20 a.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a woman who reported the suspect, Anthony Viadero, was at her home. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office located Viadero and a pursuit ensued. The GBI said police used "Stop Sticks" to halt Viadero's vehicle, and he exited his vehicle with a gun pointed at the officers.
The GBI said Viadero advanced on an officer directly behind him with his gun drawn, ignoring verbal commands. An officer fired a shot that hit Vladero, who was transported to a local hospital by ambulance before he was pronounced dead.
The GBI said an autopsy was performed Friday at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.