Jesse James Smallwood, Delveccho Waller, Jr., Bruce Thompson, Judah Coleman Bailey, and Dashun Martin have been sentenced to prison for conspiring to commit arson of a City of Gainesville Police Department patrol vehicle, Department of Justice officials said.
“The defendants sought out and intentionally destroyed a police vehicle using the cover of legitimate peaceful protest,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. “The criminal conduct of these defendants showed a reckless disregard for the safety of others.”
“We want our community to know we stand with them during their rights to peacefully protest. However, these defendants did not peacefully protest, rather, they took this opportunity to target one of our officers at his residence," said Jay Parrish, Chief of Police for the Gainesville Police Department. "This type of violence and destruction will not be tolerated in our community.”
According to Erskine, the federal charges, and other information: On the evening of June 1, 2020, the five defendants met in the parking lot of a pharmacy located near downtown Gainesville. The men were in the area to participate in a protest concerning the killing of George Floyd.
Bailey brought a flare gun and cartridges to the pharmacy with him. While in the parking lot of the pharmacy, the five defendants discussed their knowledge of the location of a parked Gainesville Police Department patrol vehicle. They all agreed that they would drive to the location and someone would shoot the flare gun at the police car.
Smallwood drove the group to the apartment complex where the police car was parked. Upon arriving at the location, the defendants pulled masks and bandanas over their faces and left Smallwood’s car. Bailey approached the police vehicle and shot a flare inside the vehicle through the rear windshield, setting the vehicle on fire.
The five defendants then fled the scene in Smallwood’s car. Shortly afterward, the group was arrested following a tip from a witness who saw the men and the vehicle they drove to go to and from the apartment complex.
U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones sentenced the defendants for the offense of conspiring to commit arson as follows:
• Smallwood, of Gainesville, was sentenced on Nov. 16 to one year, nine months of imprisonment.
• Waller, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, was sentenced on Aug. 26, to one year, nine months of imprisonment.
• Bailey, 21, of Gainesville, was sentenced on June 30, to one year, nine months of imprisonment.
• Martin, 24, of Gainesville, was sentenced on Nov. 15,, to one year, five months of imprisonment.
• Thompson, 23, of Oakwood, Georgia, was sentenced on Aug. 26, 2021, to just over one year, two months of imprisonment.
All the defendants were ordered to serve three years of supervised release following the completion of their prison terms. The men were also ordered to pay the Gainesville Police Department $3,678.17 in restitution.
The FBI-Gainesville Field Office, the Gainesville Police Department, and the Gainesville Fire Department investigated the case.
