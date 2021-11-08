Daniel Deocampo, a former professor and dean at Georgia State University, has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, the Department of Justice said.
Images and videos of children as young as five years old, engaged in sexually explicit conduct, were among the items confiscated, DOJ officials said.
"Deocampo was caught brazenly using the university network to exploit children," Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a press release. "It is disturbing when we learn that an educator engages in this type of disgusting behavior. Possessing child pornography victimizes and abuses the children in the images each time they are disseminated."
Erskine said Georgia State University's Cyber Security Department alerted the FBI in November 2020 that an employee appeared to be accessing websites containing child pornography through the university’s network. The investigation allegedly found Deocampo, 48, was accessing child porn websites from his home several times.
The FBI executed search warrants at Deocampo's home, office and research lab in January 2021.
On Nov. 3, Deocamplo pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He is scheduled for sentencing in February.
"Children portrayed in child pornography images are victimized each time those images are distributed or viewed, and this case is especially distressing because the suspect was a professor who worked with our youth," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI remains committed to protecting our children and is thankful for the law enforcement partnerships that make it possible to stop people like Deocampo from victimizing any more children."
