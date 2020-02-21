A former sales director for the Coca-Cola Company, Anne Gronek-Gibbs, was convicted in November for using her position in the company to order luxury goods, tickets, gift cards, first class travel and luxury hotel accommodations for personal trips, and in the process embezzling over $750,000 from the company.
The 42-year-old woman from Atlanta was convicted after she pleaded guilty. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee sentenced her to one year in prison, 25 months of home detention to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered her to pay $753,551 in restitution.
“The defendant abused the trust her employer placed in her and stole to finance a lavish lifestyle,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said. “Gronek-Gibbs believed her invoice-changing scheme would cover her theft. Instead, she is headed to prison.”
According to Pak, the charges and other information presented in court, Gronek-Gibbs was a sales director who used her position to obtain personal goods and services from suppliers of the Coca-Cola Company and had the company pay for those goods and services.
She modified electronic versions of quotes, purchase orders and invoices from vendors that she then submitted to Coca-Cola for payment. By using this system, she purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards, jewelry, handbags and purses.
“Gronek-Gibbs violated the trust of the company that hired her and elevated her to a position of leadership,” Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta said. “Because of her self-interest and greed, she has not only thrown away a lucrative career, but will spend time in prison for her crime.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case, with assistance from the Atlanta Police Department Major Fraud Unit.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Huber, deputy chief of the complex frauds section, prosecuted the case.
