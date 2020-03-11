The Georgia Department of Natural Resources arrived to a property in Cherokee County in December 2018 to find two deer carcasses, which had been cut open and laced with a blue, granular substance, and several dead (and dying) animals lying nearby, including an opossum and two red-tailed hawks.
After GA-DNR requested the assistance of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to collect and analyze the dead animals, they learned 54-year-old Terry Foster, of Blairsville, hunted on the property and had used the blue substance lining the deer carcasses as poison to bait coyotes.
Foster said in subsequent interviews with law enforcement he wanted nothing more than to kill coyotes. However, he ended up killing several other wildlife in the process.
On Feb. 20, Foster pleaded guilty to violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, and was sentenced that same day by U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher C. Bly to pay a $1,000 fine.
“Georgia is fortunate to have a robust and unique set of natural resources that Georgians enjoy every day from the mountains to the coast," Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Mark Williams said. "This case and outcome are a testament to the universal commitment by all federal, state and local parties involved to protect our natural resources. DNR is proud to have strong, working relationships with these partners, which help to serve as a constant deterrent to those who wish to act outside the rule of law.”
But it was a tip from a private citizen that alerted GA-DNR to Foster's actions. Soon after that, the department obtained a state search warrant for his truck, from which they recovered several hunting knives, a bucket containing the blue poison, blood swaths and deer hair.
Foster admitted during his guilty plea he had laced the deer carcasses with Golden Malrin for the purpose of killing coyotes. The opossum and two red-tailed hawks died after ingesting methomyl-laced deer, a common fly bait and poison sold under that very trade name, “Golden Malrin.”
USFWS's completed toxicology analysis and DNA-matching of the animals and items recovered from Foster's truck revealed the deer hair found in Foster’s truck matched one of the deer found on the property, and the blood swabs as well as DNA from one of the knives recovered from Foster’s truck matched the other deer.
They also confirmed the blue substance found in the two deer carcasses, one of the red-tail hawks and Foster’s truck was indeed methomyl.
The EPA-approved labels for Golden Malrin Fly Killer state it is “for use around the outside of food processing areas.” In particular, the labeling warns it is “illegal to use this product with the intention to kill raccoons, skunks, opossums, coyotes, wolves, dogs, cats or any other non-target species.”
U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said Foster's conduct threatened Georgia’s wildlife and environment for his personal benefit, “but for the speedy response by federal and state law enforcement, Foster’s actions could have had much graver consequences.”
“The defendant knowingly misused an acutely toxic pesticide to poison wildlife,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Atlanta said. “This case shows that EPA and its law enforcement partners are committed to enforcing pesticide laws to protect public health and the environment.”
GA-DNR, USFWS and the EPA investigated this case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex R. Sistla prosecuted it.
For further information, contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or 404-581-6016. To visit the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, go to www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.
