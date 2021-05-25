Gwinnett County fire swiftwater rescue technicians worked with their Forsyth County and Johns Creek counterparts, as well as local law enforcement, to search for a kayaker who went missing on the Chattahoochee River sometimes around Monday night or in the very early morning hours on Tuesday.
The body was recovered about 7:30 Tuesday night, Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said. They identified the body as 41-year-old David Southin.
Forsyth County's swiftwater search and rescue team called in Gwinnett's help to find the missing kayaker at about 1:23 a.m. since the missing person's kayak was potentially located on the Gwinnett County side of the river. Gwinnett swiftwater search and rescue technicians entered the river at the McGinnis Ferry boat ramp and a helicopter was brought into help with the search, but its spotlight was not working and its infrared system could not locate any bodies.
"After several unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the rope attached to the kayak, operations were moved to the banks," Firefighter Lieutenant Donald Strother said. "The search was discontinued once fog conditions created low visibility and hindered further travel. At 3:30 a.m., the command decision was made to restart the search during daylight hours."
Gwinnett swiftwater crews went back to the river at 7:17 a.m and reentered the water at 8:30 a.m., with an air helicopter providing aerial assistance. The Johns Creek Fire Department, Forsyth County dive team, National Park Service, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Suwanee Police Department are also providing assistance in the recovery efforts.
