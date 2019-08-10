The city and Autrey Mill Nature Preserve plan a “Creek Crawl” Aug. 24 in order to help clean up the city’s namesake – Johns Creek.
Those interested can join Autrey Mill and Fulton County Water Resources at the Old Alabama Johns Creek overpass to look for fish, gather littler and learn the process for Adopt-A-Stream bacterial monitoring.
Afterward, the Fulton County Department of Public Works will take participants on a tour of the Tom Lowe Atlanta Fulton Water Treatment Facility. The tour is restricted to the first 20 participants and requires a minimum of 10. Those participating must be older than 7 and wear closed-toe shoes.
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at Autrey Mill with breakfast and introductions, followed by the Adopt-A-Stream bacterial sampling, a creek clean-up and safety talk, transportation of trash back to Autrey Mill, a break for lunch, and finally, the water treatment tour.
Homeowners along the creek are encouraged to venture to their own backyards to help with the cleanup. All collected debris and litter can be brought to Autrey Mill Nature Preserve afterward, where it will be properly disposed.
For more information about Autrey Mill, visit www.autreymill.org or call 678 366-3511.
According to a news release, the mission of the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve & Heritage Center is to “create a destination and educational resource that inspires exploration, appreciation and preservation of the natural environment and local history.”