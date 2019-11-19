Crave Pie Studio owner Briana Carson had a simple message on Monday for the first firefighters to respond to a fire that threatened her restaurant earlier this fall: thank you.
Carson and employees of her pie shop visited Gwinnett fire stations 5 and 7 in the Duluth area and presented pies to firefighters who worked the shift when a fire broke out at a restaurant next to the studio in downtown Duluth on Oct. 7.
Although several stations had units that participated in battling the fire, stations 5 and 7, both of which are in the Duluth area, were the primary responding units.
"It's all about the heroes," Carson said. "They saved our business and (it's about) how kind and compassionate they were that night when it was like one of the worst nights that you can imagine. It was a really difficult time, and they were kind and patient."
The "Thank You" pies were part of a new effort Carson said her business will undertake, called "Pie It Forward." The idea is to give a pie to someone to thank them for their help or service, she said.
Firefighters at the stations received four pies each, some of which were chicken pot pies and others were fruit pies.
"Instead of being sad that we can't bake pies and be open for business during the holiday season, we just wanted to turn it around and just show our thanks, and our appreciation, for you guys out here and what you do," Carson told the firefighters at Station 7.
"We can't bake pies for the public, but we just wanted to 'Pie It Forward' and just treat you guys to some homemade pies."
Although the Mediterranean Cafe, where the fire started, had heavy fire damage, Crave Pie Studio still sustained enough smoke and water damage that it will be closed through the holidays. It isn't expected to reopen until January.
But Carson said things could have been worse if not for the work of the firefighters who responded to the blaze.
"You know the whole building could have been destroyed," Carson said. "The whole building is historic. It dates back to 1888 and so it has a lot of meaning in the community and it's the heart of Main Street's historic district"
Capt. Tommy Rutledge said firefighters don't often have people showing up with a trailer full of food to offer thanks to the first responders for something they've done. That made what Crave Pie Studio's team did on Monday special.
"You know, we respond to fires, but we often don't know the outcome, whether your business was able to recover or not or whether you were able to reopen successfully, so it's good to hear the outcome," Rutledge told Carson. "These guys — it's not why they do this job, but it sure is nice for them to hear from you."
Capt. James Jester at Station 7 said firefighters like to see positive outcomes come from incidents they have responded to.
The fact that they could keep the impact on Crave Pie Studio limited to smoke and water damage — and that the business is expected to reopen in a few months — was one positive they could pull from what was a major fire.
Carson said at least one other neighboring business in downtown Duluth, in addition to hers and Mediterranean Cafe, was damaged by the fire and is having to undergo repairs so it can reopen.
"It's definitely good whenever we have a positive outcome," Jester said. "We do our jobs every day, but there's a lot of times where, regardless of how much effort we put into it, we're ... too late because of a failure to be notified in time.
"Things have to fall into place for everything to go well and things fell into place really well that night as far as timing goes."
But not everyone got to enjoy their pies right away. Shortly after the crew at Station 7 received theirs, duty called and they left the station house — an ambulance and a fire engine — to help someone else who needed their assistance.