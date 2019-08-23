Norcross ended municipal election qualifying Friday with all three offices up for election this year — the mayor's office and two City Council seats — being contested.
Mayor Craig Newton will face Councilman Chuck Paul in the mayoral race during the November municipal election. Paul was first elected to the council in 2017 at the same time that Newton ran uncontested to succeed former mayor Bucky Johnson.
Matt Myers, Alex Hecht and Jeff Hopper qualified to run for Paul's seat on the City Council. Councilman Dan Watch's seat is also open this year after he did not qualify to run again. Former Councilman David McLeroy, Bruce Gaynor and Tyler Christian Hannel qualified to run for Watch's seat.
Norcross was not the only Gwinnett city that wrapped up qualifying Friday. Auburn also went to the end of the week with candidate qualifying, but unlike it's western Gwinnett counterpart, there will be no contested races in Auburn. Mayor Linda M. Blechinger and City Council members Jay L. Riemenschneider and Peggy J. Langley each qualified this week, but no one signed up to run against them.
Auburn joins Duluth and Berkeley Lake as the only Gwinnett cities where none of the offices up for election this year will be contested.
As previously reported in the Daily Post, the cities of Braselton, Buford, Dacula, Duluth, Grayson, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Loganville, Peachtree Corners, Snellville, Sugar Hill and Suwanee ended their qualifying periods Wednesday while Berkeley Lake ended its sign up period Thursday.
Although 10 cities have mayoral races this year, Norcross and Grayson are the only ones where those races will be contested.
Municipal elections will be held in Gwinnett's cities Nov. 5.