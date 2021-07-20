If you love the craft beer scene in Gwinnett County, then this week is made for you.
Explore Gwinnett is in the midst of celebrating it's first-ever Gwinnett Beer Week. The week, which is being split off from Gwinnett Burger Week, is designed to celebrate the growing number of craft breweries — 12 so far — that call Gwinnett County home.
"Gwinnett Beer Week provides an opportunity to celebrate Gwinnett's growing craft beer scene," Explore Gwinnett marketing communications director Victoria Hawkins said. "Local craft breweries add to Gwinnett's destination appeal for visitors. We want to showcase them and all the events that they are producing."
Gwinnett Beer Week continues through Saturday, and is part of growing efforts by Explore Gwinnett to highlight the county's growing brewery scene. It partnered with Southern Beer Tours to launch regular tours of Gwinnett's breweries in February.
To cap off the inaugural beer week, the county's tourism leaders and Southern Beer Tours will offer a special Brewery and Baseball Gwinnett Tour on Saturday. The tour includes the regular Lawrenceville Brewery Walking Tour as well as a general admission ticket to a Gwinnett Stripers game and round-trip transportation between Coolray Field and downtown Lawrenceville.
Tickets, which cost $68.99, can be purchased at southernbeertours.com/atlanta-brewery-tours/. The tour includes stops at Exhibit A(le), Ironshield Brewing and Slow Pour Brewing Company before the game. The ticket includes one beer at each stop on the walking tour, a ticket to the game and a gift bag.
But, there are other activities happening to commemorate Gwinnett Beer Week.
Explore Gwinnett, Gwinnett County Humane Society and Anderby Brewing will hold Barks + Brews on Thursday. This event includes free pet portraits done by a professional photographer from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., and the Humane Society will have adoptable dogs on hand.
Explore Gwinnett will also hand out giveaways at the event, such as "Love, Gwinnett" doggie bandanas and travel water bowls — although they warned that there will be a limited quantity of giveaway items.
Anderby Brewing is located at 110 Technology Parkway, Suite 200, in Peachtree Corners.
The third special activity Explore Gwinnett is promoting as a part of Gwinnett Beer Week is a special 6S Brewing Beer + Chocolate pairing at 6S Brewing Company in downtown Duluth. This is a week-long activity, but 6S is set to celebrate its grand opening on Saturday.
Visitors can get a flight of beers and "perfectly matched" chocolates from another downtown Duluth business, The Chocolaterie, for $15 — although Explore Gwinnett is warning that supplies will be limited.
The address for 6S Brewing Company is 3111 Main Street in Duluth.
Other activities taking place at breweries during Gwinnett Beer Week include:
Wednesday
• Trivia Night at Stillfire Brewing, located at 343 Buford Highway in Suwanee
• Bingo Night at Slow Pour Brewing Company, located at 407 N. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville
• Trivia at Ironshield Brewing, located at 457 N. Chestnut St. in Lawrenceville
• New beer release — West Coast POG — at Blackbird Farms Brewery, located at 4098 Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn
• Trivia at Social Fox Brewing, located at 20 Skin Alley in Norcross
Thursday
• Trivia at Slow Pour Brewing
• Sound Check Bingo at Stillfire Brewing
• Mix Tape Bingo at Social Fox Brewing
• Cards Against Humanity Game Night at Indio Brewing, located at 5019 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill
Friday
• New beer release at Cultivation Brewing, located at 650 Langford Drive in Norcross, with food trucks and live music.
• Live music at Monkey Wrench Brewing, located at 3425 Martin Farm Road in Suwanee, by Sean Harley and food by Yaardie Eats
• New beer release at Blackbird Farms Brewery: Xmas in July Cranberry Poerter
• Live music and food at Ironshield Brewing
• Live music at Stillfire Brewing
• Live music at Slow Pour Brewing
• Bingo Night at Indio Brewing
Saturday
• 6S Brewing grand opening celebration, with giveaways and live music from noon until 10 p.m.
• 2nd Anniversary Party at Indio Brewing from noon until "late"
• Mud Donkey Band live performance at Stillfire Brewing
• Live music at Monkey Wrench Brewing by Whiskey Dawgs and food by Two Fox Farm
• The Johnny Mac Project will be performing at Social Fox
• Patio Toga Party at SlowPour Brewing
• Beer Yoga at Monkey Wrench Brewing
• Live Music and Food at Ironshield Brewing
