Gwinnett County announced that two of the solid waste haulers that provide trash pickup services to residents in unincorporated Gwinnett are experiencing COVID-related staffing issues that, in turn, are resulting in delays in trash pickup.
Residents in unincorporated Gwinnett County are facing delays in getting their trash picked up, and county officials say COVID-19-related staffing issues at two solid waste haulers are to blame.
The county announced that Republic Services and Waste Management/Advanced Disposal have been affected by the surge in new COVID-19 cases. The hauler companies are having trouble getting enough healthy workers out to pick up trash in the unincorporated parts of the county as a result.
"Staff issues have caused operational challenges that have disrupted solid waste service," county officials announced on Thursday. "Both Republic Services and Waste Management/Advanced Disposal use a technology-based system to notify residents of delays via text or phone."
County officials said residents who have their trash picked up by either company can sign up for phone alerts from their hauler by calling Republic at 678-963-2800 or Waste Management at 678-684-1493.
"The County and the haulers apologize for the service disruption and appreciate customers’ patience during this time," county officials said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.