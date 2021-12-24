In recent days, some Gwinnett County residents have been getting a gift they probably don't want for Christmas: COVID-19.
Gwinnett saw a spike in new COVID-19 cases in the days leading up to Christmas as health officials keep an eye on the Delta and Omicron variants, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
State officials said Gwinnett's two-week new case ratio on Thursday was 361 cases for every 100,000 residents. That is up significantly from the two-week ratio reported a week earlier, on Dec. 16, when it was 172 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Gwinnett's seven-day average for cases on Dec. 16 was 163.6, according to Georgia DPH. It was 462.6 on Thursday. That's slightly above what it was during the height of the Delta variant surge from August until the beginning of October.
Due to early publishing deadlines due to the Christmas holiday, Thursday's numbers were the most recent numbers available for this article.
The increase in the two-week ratio over the last week continues an overall upward trend that has been underway since Nov. 15. It had been a gradual incline in the two-week numbers for awhile, but the two-week numbers began to take off last weekend.
In just a span of Wednesday to Thursday alone, the number of cases per 100,000 residents jumped by 68 cases.
Gwinnett was not along in seeing a jump this week. In fact, all 11 counties in the Atlanta Regional Commission footprint are seeing cases surge.
Even though its numbers are on an incline, it's still below Fulton County, whose two-week number on Thursday was 658 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up from 505 cases per 100,000 residents just one day earlier.
Gwinnett actually has the third-lowest two-week ratio in the ARC footprint, but one of the dangers it is facing is that six of its fellow ARC members have ratios that are above 500 cases per 100,000 — and one of them shares its health department leadership with Gwinnett.
Rockdale County has the second highest two-week ratio in the region, behind only Fulton, with 635 cases per 100,000 residents.
The third county in Gwinnett's three-county health district, Newton, is not a member of the ARC but its two-week ratio was 606 cases per 100,000 residents.
To date, Gwinnett County has had a total of 118,918 cases, 1,465 confirmed deaths, 101 probable deaths and 6,584 hospitalizations since COVID-19 arrived in Georgia in March 2020.
Statewide, there have been 1.3 million cases, 26,214 confirmed deaths, 4,955 probable deaths, 92,506 hospitalizations and 14,283 ICU admissions since the pandemic reached Georgia last year.
Another number to keep an eye out for are vaccinations.
As of Thursday night, Georgia DPH officials reported that 56% of Gwinnettians were fully vaccinated while 61% of the county's residents had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Statewide, 53% of Georgians are fully vaccinated while 60% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the state's health officials.
