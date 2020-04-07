As the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak continues to disrupt life in Gwinnett County, more events that were scheduled deeper in the spring are being impacted.
The latest event to be canceled because of the outbreak is Snellville Days, which was set to be held May 2 to May 3. News of its cancelation came on the heels of the revelation that the Dacula Memorial Day Parade, which would have been held at the end of May, was also being canceled. The Gwinnett County Relay For Life, which was also originally scheduled for May, was previously rescheduled for late October.
Snellville officials, like the Dacula Memorial Day Parade's organizer, cited the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for their decision.
“With so many festival vendors and participants closed or limited due to virus-related restrictions it became unlikely we would be able to stage a festival with the normal number of activities we like to offer at Snellville Days,” City Manager Butch Sanders said in a statement issued Wednesday.
“At this point in time, April 1, we have no idea how much longer citizens will be impacted by COVID-19 and we cannot take any chances with putting people at possible risk. That is why the city had to make the unfortunate decision to cancel Snellville Days for this year.”
While events are still being canceled because of the outbreak, some events scheduled for this spring are set to go on — just several months later than they were originally scheduled to take place.
One example is the Gwinnett Chamber's Valor Awards luncheon. It had originally been scheduled for late March, but the chamber scratched that date not long after the disease first appeared in Georgia.
A new summer time date was announced on social media this past week.
The Valor Awards luncheon will now be held July 28. The luncheon is an opportunity for the chamber to recognize public safety officers for their service to the county.
But that new date is four months later than the awards luncheon was originally scheduled to be held.
That's part of the impact COVID-19 is having on life in Gwinnett County.
