As priests from St. Lawrence Catholic Church approached the altar in their empty church last Sunday, some of the lyrics from the opening hymn seemed to echo the times.
“Alone and fasting Moses saw the loving God who gave the law,” two singers, standing far apart, sang as the priests walked into the church.
Later in the song they sang, “Then grant, O God, that we may too return in fast and prayer to you.”
Although there was no congregation sitting in the pews because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville went on as usual last Sunday, just in a different way that many churches of various faiths in metro Atlanta have had to embrace: Live streamed worship services.
“It’s very strange trying to preach to an empty church,” St. Lawrence Catholic Church pastor, Fr. John Howren, said. “St. Lawrence seats like 850, close to 900 people, and to be presiding and leading people in prayer and preaching with just a little camera at the other end of the room is very bizarre. I wasn’t trained for that so it’s very difficult.”
Churches broadcasting services online from empty sanctuaries is the new reality, for now at least, in a world of stay-at-home orders where large gatherings of people are forbidden out of fear that it could cause a local outbreak of COVID-19.
Religious leaders must lead congregations that cannot come together in person. St. Lawrence, for example, only had its priest and deacons on the altar, a piano player and one singer, who also read that week’s readings and gospel, in the church during last week’s live streamed mass.
Howren said living through a pandemic is not something anyone who is currently alive has experience with, so leading a church during one is new territory for him.
“In seminary, they’d throw a couple of things at us here and there that we hadn’t thought of that we’d have to respond to, but a global pandemic was never one of them,” he said.
The outbreak, and the fact that congregations have to worship remotely, have prompted ministers to reach out to their parishioners or congregates with special messages, both during worship services and in other times as well.
One example is 12Stone Church, which has several locations around Gwinnett, where senior pastor Kevin Myers posted a video message about love and resiliency on 12Stone’s website.
“We’re fully engaged,” Myers said. “What we get to do online (is) connect with people and serve, so while the requirement is that buildings shut down, the kingdom of God and the church is going forward, and this is really quite a season that God is using ... We’re discovering that God is using this season to reach more people that ever.”
‘A very strange Holy Week’
And no week of the pandemic may highlight the unusual nature of how churches now have to reach their congregations than the upcoming week — Holy Week.
Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday and culminates with Easter Sunday a week later. In between are Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday.
“It’s the center of the entire church year,” Howren said. “Everything flows too and from Easter in our church calendar and our calendar of prayer, and the whole season of Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter, is an intense time of prayer and preparation to be renewed in our baptismal life in Christ, which we renew at Easter.”
Typically, this would be a time when church congregations come together to celebrate their faith. With the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic going on, however, these are not typical times and congregations cannot come together in person because of social distancing recommendations.
It will be what Howren called “a very strange Holy Week” because of the pandemic. A large part of that is due to the calls — even from religious institutions — for social distancing, which is why part of the shelter-in-place order from Gov. Brian Kemp bars organizations from having gatherings of more than 10 people at a time.
That’s a surreal experience for regular churchgoers like Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church member Michelle Wilson.
“I feel that way about everything now,” she said. “Everything feels surreal. I’m doing all of my work meetings online and I can’t see my friends.”
One takeaway Wilson said she sees in going through the lead-up to Easter in this current climate is that she feels it puts more emphasis on the religious aspects of Easter. Although it is an important time of the year for Christians of all denominations, the holiday is also associated with a commercial aspect that involves the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and baskets filled with candy.
Wilson feels the outbreak has stripped away a lot of that commercial aspect, and that it is one of those times when prayer and faith are needed.
“It’s a good reminder that Easter isn’t about bunny rabbits and Easter egg hunts and things like that,” she said. “It’s about the resurrection and really connecting to God during time and thanking him for the greatest gift he ever gave us so maybe (the outbreak) can help us refocus on that.”
Howren had some suggestions for people who want to participate in some of the traditional Holy Week activities while watching their church’s services online this week. He said people can do those activities at their homes.
These activities include washing other people’s feet at the end of Holy Thursday mass or having a child carry the cross to each member of the family, so each person can kiss it during Good Friday observances.
“It’s going to be difficult for the people to not be here so that’s why we’re trying to rethink what we can do differently in the church so that people at home can feel a part of it, and not just watching it, but can actually engage in the rituals that are going on,” Howren said. “So that’s part of my encouragement to them, to engage in the foot washing, engage in venerating a cross, engage in ringing bells at the hallelujah on Easter Vigil night (and) things like that.”
Being uplifted through the Internet
Wilson said having to participate in church services by watching it online rather than being with her fellow church members in their Duluth church brings mixed emotions, although she is looking for the bright side in the experience.
“It’s uplifting, but it’s also sad because a big part of worship for me is being with the people that I share the experience with in church,” she said. “It’s better than nothing. It’s definitely uplifting and it definitely makes you feel loved that these people would go to all of this trouble for you. You know, they’re leaving their homes to do this a lot of the time.”
There are some parts of church services which are harder to replicate through an online service. One example is sacrament of communion, where church members would normally approach the altar and receive a wafer-like “host” that they would consume before taking a sip from a cup of wine. The “host” and wine are meant to represent the body and blood of Jesus.
“To not be able to come together to celebrate the eucharist, or mass, is hard enough,” Howren said. “But then to not be receiving holy communion, which is really kind of the high point of mass for us to be one with Christ and his body and his blood as we eat and drink and share this communal meal, it’s been a challenge for everybody.”
There are ways to adapt this to an online church service, however. Howren said Catholics are being asked to partake in a “spiritual communion” in place of the traditional communion.
But, despite the unusual nature of the times, churches must try to go on in as close to semblance of normal as they can. While the opening hymn used last weekend at St. Lawrence may have sounded like it echoing the current climate, it was not necessarily chosen to echo a time of worshiping from afar and waiting for the opportunity to return to a church.
Howren said the music chosen for mass is typically intended to fit in with the gospel for that week. In last weekend’s case, the gospel was the tale of Lazarus rising from the dead. That is traditionally the gospel used the Sunday preceding Palm Sunday.
Still, Howren understands how someone could interpret the hymn’s verses as being a reflection of practicing faith during the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of that particular gospel is about experiencing “a sense of loss but then also hope breaking through,” he explained.
“This whole thing has touched everybody so deeply just because of the practicality of everyday living that the whole world finds itself in right now,” Howren said. “I think you’re naturally going to hear things in the songs that speak to where you’re at.”
Looking forward to a joyous celebration
Despite being able to continue practicing their faith through digital means, there is one thing Howren and Wilson are looking forward to: that first Sunday when their respective congregations can come back together in person at their churches.
“I think that is going to be a celebration,” Wilson said. “I think that is going to be a really special day for lots churches everywhere when we can finally be in each other’s physical presence again and pass the peace of Christ to one another instead of over a computer. I think that’s going to be a joyous day.”
Howren said he expects the same at his church.
“We all miss each other very much,” he said. “Even though we’re a huge congregation of about 4,000 households in this parish ... there’s still a joyful intimacy in this particular parish community and I know they all miss each other very much. I miss them and they miss me so I think when we gather back together, when we’re able to do that, it will be (a mass) filled with joy.
“I just sort of imagine us just spontaneously erupting in applause at just being able to be in our spiritual home again and be with each other as a spiritual family.”
