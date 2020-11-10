Berkmar’s football season, already impacted by COVID-19, is over early because of more issues from the pandemic.
The Patriots, who didn’t start the season until Sept. 18 because of a two-game, COVID-19 quarantine, canceled the final two games of the regular season Monday night because of more players who have entered quarantine. The cancellations are Friday’s Region 7-AAAAAAA game with Meadowcreek and a Nov. 20 non-region game with Chamblee.
A total of 10 Berkmar football players have gone into quarantine after last Friday’s game with Dunwoody, taking a big chunk of the roster for a team that dresses only 35 players. The affected players did not show symptoms, but were exposed to the coronavirus, and forced into a mandatory quarantine.
The Berkmar administration worked with Gwinnett County Public Schools officials on the decision to call off the final two games.
“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Berkmar head coach Willie Gary said. “Safety was our top priority. I didn’t want to be placing kids in spots they didn’t play and who weren’t ready. I didn’t want to get kids hurt. That was our biggest thing.”
Berkmar already juggled its schedule early in the season when the first two games were wiped out because players and coaches were in quarantine from COVID-19 exposure. The Patriots ended up going 1-7 in 2020, despite lower than usual numbers because of players opting out of the season over coronavirus concerns.
“The seniors, I feel really bad for the seniors,” Gary said. “They didn’t know it was going to be their last game when they came off field with Dunwoody (last Friday). I’ve tried to do a good job of telling them that every day you get to be here is a privilege. Anything can shut down at any time. My message through the season was let’s be happy, be grateful, work hard because at one point we didn’t even think we were going to have a season.”
Meadowcreek is expected to get a forfeit victory in the region standings because of the cancellation. The Mustangs are working to find a non-region opponent for Friday to replace Berkmar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.