Following former Gwinnett County police officer Robert McDonald's trial in February, the lead prosecutor on the case requested that he be put in custody right away.
But that didn't happen, and the coronavirus pandemic has since delayed McDonald's sentencing. In fact, District Attorney Danny Porter said McDonald's sentencing will most likely take place after July 13, nearly five months after the trial ended.
McDonald was found guilty during his trial of aggravated assault, battery and felony violation of oath by public officer for a 2017 incident in which he and another officer were captured on cell phone video striking and stomping on Demetrius Hollins during a traffic stop while he was handcuffed.
Presiding Judge Howard E. Cook said after the trial that McDonald could remain out on bond until his sentencing, which was later scheduled to take place in April. However, in mid-March Gwinnett County issued a judicial declaration following a stay-at-home order amid the outbreak of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
The judicial emergency declaration, which stipulates civil and non-essential matter will not be heard until the emergency ends, is currently set to end July 13.
"When we went into the judicial emergency back in March, sentencing on pending cases was not considered an essential matter in the emergency order so it has not been scheduled," Porter said. "... I would anticipate that, depending on the schedule of the visiting judge and the senior judge, going forward from there we're going to figure out some way to do that sentencing."
Porter said the pandemic will most likely continue to pose challenges for the sentencing, but that they would be more logistical matters than legal matters.
"The challenge, I suspect, is that they (McDonald's defense team) may want to put up witnesses and we may have limitations on people who come into the courtroom," Porter said. "I have no idea yet how we're going to do it."
While out on bond, McDonald is free to work and travel. Porter said there are no specific conditions for his bond.
McDonald and former Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni were fired from the Gwinnett County Police Department and charged for the 2017 incident.
Bongiovanni pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery last summer and reached a plea deal so that he would spend six months in Gwinnett’s work-release program, five months home confinement and the rest of his 10-year sentence on probation instead of jail time if he testified against McDonald.
McDonald faces a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison. His attorney, Walt Britt, said after the trial that he would try to keep McDonald out of jail since Bongiovanni didn’t serve jail time. Instead, he thought it would be fair if McDonald served a period of probation.
Britt did not respond to a request for comment by press deadline Tuesday.
