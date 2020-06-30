A comparison of state data shows there has been nearly 12,000 reports of new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Georgia since last Tuesday, an increase of 17.3% over nearly six days.
Georgia had a total of 79,417 cases of COVID reported throughout the pandemic as of Monday afternoon. By comparison, it had a total of 67,678 cases reported as of the evening of June 23. That is an increase of 11,739 new cases in a span of about 141 hours.
The increase in deaths from COVID-19 has not been nearly as sharp, however. The state data shows the total number of deaths across Georgia has increased by only 3.5% since last Tuesday, going from 2,688 deaths to 2,784 deaths on Monday.
The number of current hospitalizations are also on the rise, according to the Georgia Department of Emergency Management and homeland Security. The agency's data shows the number of current hospitalizations on June 23 was 1,056. On Monday, that number stood at 1,359.
That's an increase of 28.7% in current hospitalizations.
The total number of hospitalizations in Georgia since last Tuesday has only increased by 703, or 6.9%. As of Monday, there had been a total of 10,824 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of last Tuesday, that total was 10,121.
There have been 116 new ICU admissions since last Tuesday. As of Monday, the state had seen a total of 2,289 ICU admissions, compared to 2,173 as of June 23.
Statewide, the total number of tests administered in Georgia since the pandemic began has increased by 106,369. As of Monday, that number was 980,492 tests, including swab tests and antibody tests. By comparison, the number of tests administered as of June 23 was 874,123.
Gwinnett, which leads the state in COVID-19 cases, is also seeing a significant increase in cases.
Gwinnett County has seen 1,119 new reports of cases since last Tuesday, with the county's total sitting at 7,755 on Monday. The percentage increase for the county, however, has been just under the one for the state. Gwinnett has seen an increase of 16.86% in reported cases over the course of nearly a week.
Last Tuesday's numbers are being used as a reference point because they were the numbers used in a Daily Post article that ran June 23 about increases seen up to that point.
Gwinnett has seen a total of 170 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, as of Monday. That is an increase of seven new deaths since last Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health data.
Hospitalizations in Gwinnett is now at 998, which is up from 886 last Tuesday, an increase of 112 or about 12.6%.
The county has a COVID-19 incidence rate of 798.54 cases for every 100,000 residents, according to state health officials.
Here are the 24-hour COVID-19 case and death increases seen in Gwinnett after the June 23 numbers were released:
June 24: 400 new cases, 1 new death
June 25: 187 new cases, 3 new deaths
June 26: 240 new cases, 1 new death
June 27: 141 new cases, 1 new death
June 28: 81 new cases, no new deaths
June 29: 70 new cases, 1 new death
