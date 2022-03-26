A spike that was seen in Gwinnett County's seven-day COVID case averages a week ago did not amount to much of anything in the end, as all signs since then continue to point to an ongoing decline in cases in the county.
Gwinnett's seven-day COVID-19 case average was 20.6 cases per day as of Friday, according to numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
A brief upturn in Gwinnett's seven-day average had emerged around St. Patricks Day, but the trend reversed itself and went into a steady decline over the following week.
The county's two-week case ratio is also still on the decline.
The ratio was 36 cases per 100,000 residents as of Friday. It had been 41 cases per 100,000 residents a week earlier, on March 18.
The two-week ratio is currently at levels not seen in Gwinnett County since last summer.
To date, Gwinnett County has seen a total of 173,782 COVID cases since the pandemic reached Georgia in March 2020. There have also been 1,723 confirmed deaths, 110 probable deaths and 7,458 hospitalizations attributed to the disease in the county over the last two years.
Statewide, Georgia has seen 1.92 million COVID cases, 30,916 confirmed deaths, 5,855 probable deaths, 110,130 hospitalizations and 15,716 ICU admissions since March 2020.
Georgia's two-week case ratio on Friday was 17,767 new cases per 100,000 residents. Its seven-day case average was 379.6 cases per day as of Friday.
On the vaccination front, 63% of Gwinnettians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 58% of the county's residents are considered fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 63% of Georgians have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but only 56% of the state's residents are considered fully vaccinated.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
