A trio of undocumented residents from Mexico — who federal officials said were cousins — entered guilty pleas this week to operating a meth lab near Rockbridge Elementary School in the Norcross area.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Roberto Arroyo-Garcia, 37, Zury Brito-Arroyo, 27, and Bonifacio Brito-Maldonado, 23, were operating a meth laboratory, and distributing the meth, out of a home where a child also lived.
The house is across the street from the school, according to U.S. Attorney BJay Pak’s office.
“Running a drug lab in a residential neighborhood demonstrates how little the defendant cared for the safety of neighbors and especially children attending the school nearby,” Pak said in a statement.
“Also, a child lived in the residence where the three operated the lab. Clearly, Garcia only cared about making money at any cost.”
The Department of Justice said Arroyo-Garcia, who also goes by the names Jonathan Valenzuela Rodriguez and Santiago Arroyo Prieto, has already been deported twice in the past after he was convicted two times on separate drug-related charges. None of the three men were in the U.S. legally, federal officials said.
Federal investigators began looking into a local methamphetamine distributor in August 2017, and that investigation led to them what they believed was a stash house near Rockbridge Elementary in the Norcross area.
Meanwhile, Georgia State Patrol troopers who were working with federal investigators pulled Brito-Arroyo over as he left the house near the school and found $10,000 wrapped in cellophane and a 9mm pistol in the car. His 5-year-old child and wife were also in the car at the time.
Brito-Arroyo also had an app on his phone that monitored security cameras at the house.
Agents then found Arroyo-Garcia and Brito-Maldonado working in a meth lab located in a shed at the house.
Agents also found 12 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and more methamphetamine that was in liquid form in the house and shed. Another 9mm pistol and an additional $8,500, rubber gloves, digital scales and respirators were seized at the house.
As the DEA Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team was removing hazardous chemicals from the house and shed, they found children’s clothing at the house, which led to the discovery that a 10-year-old lived in the house.
A third 9mm pistol, an electronic money counter and four bundles of cash worth a combined $41,000 were recovered at another residence used by Brito-Arroyo during a raid by agents and Sandy Springs police, officials said.
“Methamphetamine traffickers pose a clear and present danger to our nation and DEA will be unrelenting in our efforts to bring them to justice,” Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division, said in a statement. “The defendant in this case put the lives of neighbors and school-age youth at risk by engaging in illegal drug trafficking activities near an elementary school.
“Such traffickers are a true menace to society. Now that they have been removed from the streets, our children and the entire community, are much safer. I want to thank our federal, state and local law enforcement counterparts who had a direct impact in making this investigation a success.”