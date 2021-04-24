People visiting downtown Duluth for a special event won’t have to go far to find a place to stay at night, starting this week.
The new Courtyard by Marriott that is part of a public-private partnership which also includes a public parking deck behind the Duluth Fall Festival Stage at the Duluth Town Green is scheduled to open Tuesday. The 100-room hotel will be run by LBA Hospitality and owned by Southeastern Development.
City officials have long anticipated the hotel’s opening because of the impact they see it having on the heart of Duluth. It is the first hotel in downtown Duluth in at least several decades, if not ever.
In addition to giving guests visiting downtown Duluth for a festival, wedding or other special event a place to lay their head at night, the 325-space parking deck is another reason city officials have anticipated the hotel’s opening. City officials have previously said 100 parking spaces in the deck will be reserved for hotel guests.
The hotel’s website, where reservations can be made, can be found at www.marriott.com/atlch. Guests can also call 470-740-1040 to make a reservation.
