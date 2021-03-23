A key intersection near the Gwinnett Justice And Administration Center is about to get a facelift.
County commissioners recently voted to approve a contract with Summit Construction and Development LLC to build a roundabout at the intersection of Langley Drive and Constitution Boulevard in Lawrenceville. That is the last intersection drivers coming up the hill on Langley Drive pass through before arriving at GJAC.
The roundabout is expected to cost just under $1.2 million, with the funding coming from the 2014 special purpose local option sales tax.
As part of the project, the existing four-way stop will be replaced with a roundabout that is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. Lighting, drainage structures and curb and gutter improvements are also expected to be part of the project.
The county previously installed a roundabout at the nearby intersection of Constitution Boulevard and Nash Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.