Gwinnett residents are invited to come out this week and learn about changes that are coming to a short stretch of Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville.
County officials said a public meeting about a $3.1 million road widening and median project will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
Officials plan to widen Duluth Highway, between State Route 316 and Hurricane Shoals Road, from four lanes to six lanes. They also plan to install a median with turn lanes at key intersections.
Sidewalks will be installed on both sides of the road as well.
Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and take 12 to 18 months to complete. Funds from the 2014 special purpose local option sales tax will be used to pay for the project's engineering and right-of-way acquisition.
Gwinnett County's Department of Transportation is partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation on the project.