When Lawrenceville resident and cancer survivor Bobbie Menneg saw the crowd of roughly 1,500 people at the starting line of the fourth Annual Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K Run/Walk, it brought tears to her eyes.
Four years ago, when Menneg helped co-found the event with Gwinnett Medical Center — now merged with Northside Hospital — the crowd at Coolray Field reached about 800 people. On the damp and misty Saturday morning, approximately 1,200 people had registered to take part in the race with roughly 300 more who signed up the day of. The attendance, though, was almost twice that with crowds of spectators turning out to the stadium to support their friends and family.
About 200 of the people in attendance were breast cancer survivors, including Menneg. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, but now she is 8 1/2-years cancer-free.
Menneg said four years ago she went to Northside Hospital Director of Oncology Services Domingo Valpuesta with a simple question, “Why do I need to go to Fulton County for a breast cancer walk?” Gwinnett County’s population is vast and diverse, but there wasn’t a large-scale breast cancer walk until Paint Gwinnett Pink was founded. Four years later, Paint Gwinnett Pink is a signature event in the county with regards to raising breast cancer awareness and celebrating survivors.
“When they crossed the line starting off the race the first year, it brought tears to my eyes,” Menneg said.
Turning toward the starting line on Saturday morning brought tears to her eyes again.
Paint Gwinnett Pink raises funds for breast cancer programs at Northside Hospital. Since Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital merged this year, the company’s health care network has grown vast, but the funds raised by Paint Gwinnett Pink never leave Gwinnett County.
Doctors and Northside administrators also use the event to advocate for regular screenings, which could lead to early detection of cancer. Funds from the race help divert the cost of screening and mammograms for patients. The event also helps patients connect with support services available to them at Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Duluth.
Dr. Satvir Singh operates Suburban Hematology Oncology out of Northside Hospital Gwinnett. The practice is 35 years old, and he’s been a part of it for the previous 14 years. He remembers being blown away by the turnout of the first Paint Gwinnett Pink four years ago.
The event’s cause and the awareness it raises make a lifesaving difference, he said. The cure rate for cancers detected in Stage 1 is as high as 95%.
Singh recommended women 40 years or older begin having annual mammograms, the age at which patients are typically the highest risk for breast cancer. Though it’s rarer, there are cases in men as well.
Awareness is perhaps the most important of the events three goals, Valpuesta said, which also include raising funds and celebrating survivors.
“One of the things we value is that screening and early detection are the greatest help we can possibly provide,” Valpuesta said.
Apart from raising funds and awareness for early detection measures, the emotional impact of the event for survivors and their families provides perhaps the foremost impact, although it’s harder to measure.
“I’ve lost many friends to this, and I’ve just seen the struggle and what all they go through,” Menneg said. “To be able to come out here and be one and celebrate, there are just no words.”