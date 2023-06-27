Gwinnett County is getting $20 million in federal funding to build a new transit transfer center at the old Gwinnett Place Mall, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced on Tuesday.

The funding is coming in the form of a U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant. McBath’s office said the funding will be used to replace the current outdoor transfer center at the former mall property with a two-story building that county officials have been planning for years.

