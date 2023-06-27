Riders board a Gwinnett County Transit bus at the county’s Transit Transfer Center at Gwinnett Place Mall in this 2018 file photo. The county is getting a $20 million federal RAISE Grant to replace the current outdoor center with a two-story building that will serve as the new transit center.
Gwinnett County is getting $20 million in federal funding to build a new transit transfer center at the old Gwinnett Place Mall, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced on Tuesday.
The funding is coming in the form of a U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant. McBath’s office said the funding will be used to replace the current outdoor transfer center at the former mall property with a two-story building that county officials have been planning for years.
