The “Gwinnett Place” Mall sign stands over one of the entrances to the former shopping center in this April 2021 file photo. The mall, which had hosted some TV and film productions over the years, has been used by studios a lot since it closed following Gwinnett County’s purchase of the retail center last spring.
Gwinnett County residents will have a chance to find out how much progress county leaders have made toward redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall on Saturday.
Gwinnett County government will host a block party in the parking lot at mall, between Beauty Master and the old Sears location from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday. It is part of the ongoing efforts to get community feedback on what the future will hold for the county's first mall.
"Throughout the past several months, Gwinnett County has led an engagement process to create equitable redevelopment strategies for the Gwinnett Place Mall site," county officials said in an announcement. "This Saturday, the County will host a Block Party providing residents and business owners an opportunity to see how their voices have shaped the strategies so far.
"During the event, guests will be able to share final feedback and learn what’s next for the mall site’s redevelopment."
The event is free for residents to attend, but the county is asking people to register in advance at bit.ly/3xdY6mx.
The county will provide interpreters for people who speak Mandarin, Vietnamese, Spanish, Korean and Cantonese.
There will be free activities, music and food provided by community organizations.
The mall property is located at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.