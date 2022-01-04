Gwinnett County officials said one of its solid waste haulers, Republic Services, has 'temporarily' suspended its recycling, bulky item and yard waste pick up because of a spike of COVID cases among its employees. County commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said the hauler has pledged to continue picking up trash, however.
Gwinnett County residents whose trash and recycling pickup is handled by Republic Services will see their hauler collecting less items because several of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, county commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson announced on Tuesday.
Hendrickson said Republic has committed to continue to pick up solid waste — i.e., trash — on regularly scheduled days, but it is "temporarily" suspending recycling, bulky items and yard waste pickup. It is not clear how long the service interruption is expected to last, and a discussion among commissioners on Tuesday indicated some customers may see delays in their trash pickup.
"Republic Services is temporarily suspending its recycling, bulky item and yard waste pickup in Gwinnett County due to the significant impact a spike of COVID-19 cases has had on its workforce," Hendrickson said. "However, trash collection will continue on schedule."
Hendrickson said Republic customers can take their recycling items and trash to drop off sites around the county during the service interruption. Those sites are outlined on gcsolidwaste.com, the chairwoman said.
Meanwhile, the announcement caused alarm among other commissioners who spent Tuesday afternoon discussing their frustrations — they previously had issues with some of the county's trash haulers over service performance last year — in a conference meeting.
The county has a contract with five haulers to pick up trash. One of the issues the commissioners discussed was a request from the haulers, who claimed they were losing money by running trash collection routes, for more money from the county.
Commissioners said residents whose trash is not collected on its scheduled day by Republic may not get a chance to have their trash picked up until their scheduled pick-up day on the following week.
Commissioners also raised concerns that, without recycling services, Republic customers may just put their recyclables in their trash because they don't want to drive to a drop off site for recycling. The concern was that it would result in fuller trash trucks, and the possibility of increased chances of some customers being missed on their scheduled days because the trucks don't have room for their trash.
Among the options commissioners discussed on Wednesday afternoon was the possibility of revisiting and rebidding the county's trash hauling contract.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
