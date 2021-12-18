Gwinnett County officials are moving forward with plans to extend the Western Gwinnett Bikeway from Duluth to Suwanee.
The county commission voted to approve an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to fund the nearly $14.4 million extension. The agreement calls for GDOT to provide $7 million in funding from the federal government for construction while Gwinnett County and the cities of Duluth and Suwanee will put up the rest of the money as a match. The county will use funds from the 2014 and 2017 special purpose local option sales taxes for its portion of the funding.
The commission also voted to approve a construction contract with Astra Group LLC to build the bikeway extension.
The extension will begin at Rogers Bridge Road in Suwanee and travel north along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee.
Once completed, the bikeway will be nine miles long, stretching from South Berkeley Lake Road in Norcross to McGinnis Ferry. In addition to creating a multi-use path along that stretch of Peachtree Industrial, the bikeway extension will include a bridge over Suwanee Creek, curb and gutter improvements, pedestrian signal installations and drainage improvements.
The construction contract length is set to last just over a year — 410 calendar days to be exact — according to county documents.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
