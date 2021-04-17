A countertop fabrication and installation company announced this past week that it has opened two facilities in unincorporated Norcross to house its production, distribution and showroom operations and serve as it headquarters.
Quartz Depot Inc. will generate 50 new jobs through the opening of the new facilities, which it announced in a joint statement with Partnership Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. The facilities have a combined 32,000 square feet of space on Wilwat Drive and the represent a $3 million capital investment by Quartz Depot.
One warehouse will house fabrication and manufacturing operations. The other will house the company's distribution operations and showroom.
“We are thrilled to be operational and serve the community by providing quality countertops,” Quartz Depot Inc. CEO Chao Gao said. “Gwinnett has been extremely welcoming, and we look forward to growing our business here.”
Partnership Gwinnett officials said the new facilities are already fully operational. In addition to making major renovations at the warehouses, which were already existing, Quartz Depot made investments in new machinery at the facilities.
“Thanks to our ideal geographic location and highly skilled workforce, Georgia is a hub for both advanced manufacturing and logistics,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray said. “I’m confident Quartz Depot Inc. will be very pleased with their decision to expand both their manufacturing and distribution operations in Georgia, and we are grateful for their continued partnership.”
Local officials praised the announcement.
“We are always proud when companies expand in Gwinnett County,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “Manufacturing is an integral part of the fabric of the Gwinnett business community, and the growth of strong companies like Quartz Depot Inc. is always good news.”
Gateway 85 CID Executive Director Emory Morsberger said, “Welcome to the Gateway85 Community Improvement District. We are proud to add another incredible manufacturer to our community, and we look forward to watching them thrive here.”
Partnership Gwinnett Project Manager Jassy Ji added, “Quartz Depot Inc. is in a great location that is convenient to reaching their customers. We are excited to see the good they do for the community.”
