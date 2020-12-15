Fire destroyed a Duluth home Monday, but a woman was able to get out of the structure unharmed.
Fire investigators said the blaze originated in the living room at the home — located on the 2700 block of Norwood Way — and "was possibly caused by smoking materials." The woman who was in the house called the fire department just after 4:30 p.m., saying that the couch was on fire.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire involvement on the interior of the home and in the attached garage. Firefighters deployed fire attack and water supply hose lines and entered the structure to combat the blaze and conduct a primary search. Fire officials said the blaze was under control by 5 p.m.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide temporary assistance for the one adult female who was displaced by the damage.
