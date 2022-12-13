A Gwinnett County corrections officer was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning at the Gwinnett Corrections Center, police said.
Police said the shooting happened about 6:20 a.m. at the jail, which is located at which is located on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive in Lawrenceville.
According to police., when officers arrived at the scene they found Scott Riner, 59, shot to death in the parking lot of the facility.
Sgt. Jennifer Richter said police believe the shooting happened during a confrontation with a suspect in the parking lot while Riner was heading to work. The motive behind the shooting is unclear, Richter said.
Police said Riner was an employee at the correctional facility for about 10 years.
Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene on foot.
That led to a temporary shutdown of the Gwinnett Online Campus, which is also located on Hi Hope Road, police said. School officials say final exams will be rescheduled and students should not come to campus.
Dyer Elementary Schoool and Freeman's Mill Elementary, which are located nearby, were put on a soft lockdown while police search for the suspect.
Earlier, Georgia Gwinnett College was put on soft lockdown due to the incident. That lockdown was later lifted.
