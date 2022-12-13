suspect.jpeg

Gwinnett police are looking for the person in his surveillance footage in connection with Tuesday's shooting of a corrections officer.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

A Gwinnett County corrections officer was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning at the Gwinnett Corrections Center, police said.

Police said the shooting happened about 6:20 a.m. at the jail, which is located at which is located on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive in Lawrenceville.