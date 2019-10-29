The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is putting the brakes on a planned permit fee increase that had been set to go into effect at Lake Lanier and other corps-run lakes and waterways across the south Atlantic region, the corps announced this week.
The shoreline permit fee increase — which would have seen fees raised five times their current rate — has been put on hold "indefinitely" while a nationwide review of shoreline management program fees is conducted.
For now, that means the fees to use docks on the lakes will not increase.
"The South Atlantic region will continue to operate the current Shoreline Management Program within its existing procedures and fees until further notice," the corps said in an announcement on Facebook.
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice and other members of Congress pushed back against the proposed fee increase earlier this year, insisting corps officials explain the reasoning for it.
Under the proposal, a flat $835 administrative fee would have been instituted for new and renewed licenses at lakes and waterways that the corps operates in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and on the Georgia-Alabama line on Jan. 1.
At least one member of Georgia's Congressional delegation cheered the decision to put the fee increase on hold.
"This is great news for Georgia residents who have docks and facilities on Lakes Allatoona and Lanier, and for the entire South Atlantic Division," U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said.