ATLANTA — Corporate Environments recently announced Lawrenceville resident Stacy Robinson as an architectural sales representative.
In this capacity, she combines experience in the furniture and architectural space to bridge the gap between the two functions and make the space planning journey more cohesive for clients of Corporate Environments.
“I’m excited to work with a company that encourages diversity and inclusion on its executive leadership team and in management. And I love working for a woman owned business; Karen is amazing and I love her story,” Robinson said.
“Stacy is a much-needed addition to our team. Her expertise in commercial interiors allows her to influence the space planning narrative on a larger scale,” said Jay Weiland, President of Corporate Environments.
Robinson brings many years of interior design background and experience in the commercial furniture industry to her position at Corporate Environments. Her knowledge helps her represent DIRTT and the built environment as an industry thought leader in sustainable strategies for high performance and energy efficient buildings.
DIRTT delivers technology driven, client focused, highly customizable and sustainable modular/prefabricated interior construction solutions that create world class spaces while reducing construction waste and project construction durations.
