According to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia now has more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases reported.
At noon Friday, there have been 27,023 total COVID-19 cases reported, that's nearly 1,000 more than was reported Thursday at the same time. The state's death toll from the disease is now 1,140 — up 33 from Thursday at the same time.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 5,218 hospitalizations and 1,199 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU. There have been 164,465 tests administered at this time, which is up a little more than 24,000 tests since Thursday at the same time.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia, 2,845 cases and 118 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (2,041 cases, 47 deaths)
• Gwinnett (1,818 cases, 57 deaths)
• Cobb (1,660 cases, 94 deaths)
• Dougherty (1,515 cases, 121 deaths)
Hall County is next with 1,364 cases and 21 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.