The number of COVID-19 novel coronavirus-related cases in Georgia has surpassed the 40,000 mark, according to numbers released today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
State health officials released data at 1 p.m. Thursday that shows there have been 40,405 cases reported. The death toll from COVID-19 in Georgia now stands at 1,754. In all, there have been 7,235 hospitalizations and 1,642 ICU admissions.
There have been 407,731 COVID-19 tests administered in Georgia so far, the state reports.
State officials are not releasing data on the number of people who recovered from the disease.
Fulton County leads all counties in terms of total number of cases, 3,810 to be exact. It has also had 182 reported deaths, 739 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 346.62 cases for every 100,000 residents.
It is followed by:
DeKalb County — 3,008 cases, 92 deaths, 588 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 379.25 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Gwinnett County — 2,869 cases, 121 deaths, 552 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 295.42 cases for every 100,000 residents
Cobb County — 2,601 cases, 135 deaths, 610 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 329 for every 100,000 residents
Hall County — 2,232 cases, 40 deaths, 304 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 1,081.66 cases for every 100,000 residents
Dougherty County, where Albany is located, has had the sixth highest total number of cases among all Georgia counties. It has had 1,719 cases, 141 deaths, 396 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 1,912.02 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Full data on the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia can be found at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.