As the access to testing continues to ramp up, the number of COVID-19 cases continue to jump each day, with the state eclipsing 29,000 cases according to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
At noon Monday, there have been 29,103 total COVID-19 cases reported, which is almost 1,000 more than were reported at the same time on Saturday. The state's death toll from the disease is now 1,204 — up 33 from Saturday at the same time.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 5,444 hospitalizations and 1,268 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU. There have been 183,002 tests administered at this time, which is about 15,000 more than the number reported Saturday at noon.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia, and has now eclipsed the 3,000 mark while Hall County continues to be a hot spot and now has the fifth highest total of cases reported in the state.
Fulton now has 3,039 cases and 125 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (2,243 cases, 57 deaths)
• Gwinnett (2,034 cases, 60 deaths)
• Cobb (1,810 cases, 98 deaths)
• Hall County (1,712, 23 deaths)
Dougherty County is next with 1,545 cases and 125 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
