As the access to testing ramps up, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to jump each day, going up by more than 1,000 in the past 24 hours according to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
At noon Saturday, there have been 28,133 total COVID-19 cases reported. The state's death toll from the disease is now 1,171 — up 31 from Friday at the same time.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 5,350 hospitalizations and 1,239 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU. There have been 168,367 tests administered at this time.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia, 2,923 cases and 122 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (2,128 cases, 50 deaths)
• Gwinnett (1,918 cases, 58 deaths)
• Cobb (1,748 cases, 96 deaths)
• Dougherty (1,534 cases, 124 deaths)
Hall County is next with 1,601 cases and 22 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
