As the access to testing continues to ramp up, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to jump each day. As of noon on Tuesday, more than 200,000 tests have been administered according to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have now been 29,560 total COVID-19 cases reported, which is 463 more than were reported at the same time on Monday. The state's death toll from the disease is now 1,258 — up 54 from Monday at the same time.
There have been 200,814 tests administered at this time, which is nearly 17,000 more than the number reported Monday at noon.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 5,574 hospitalizations and 1,303 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia, and has now eclipsed the 3,000 mark while Hall County continues to be a hot spot and now has the fifth highest total of cases reported in the state.
Fulton now has 3,069 cases and 129 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (2,259 cases, 58 deaths)
• Gwinnett (2,068 cases, 69 deaths)
• Cobb (1,856 cases, 101 deaths)
• Hall County (1,793, 23 deaths)
Dougherty County is next with 1,544 cases and 126 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
