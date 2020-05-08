As of noon on Friday, there have now been 31,722 COVID-19 cases reported, according to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That is 462 more than were reported at the same time on Thursday. The state's death toll from the disease is now 1,356 — up 21 from Thursday at the same time.
There have been 227,477 tests administered at this time, which is just over 10,000 more tests than reported Thursday at noon.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 5,886 hospitalizations and 1,389 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia, and has now eclipsed the 3,000 mark while Hall County continues to be a hot spot and now has the fifth highest total of cases reported in the state.
Fulton now has 3,265 cases and 137 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (2,400 cases, 62 deaths)
• Gwinnett (2,273 cases, 85 deaths)
• Cobb (2,031 cases, 109 deaths)
• Hall County (1,973, 27 deaths)
Dougherty County is next with 1,569 cases and 126 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
