The number of COVID-19 novel coronavirus-related cases in Georgia is approaching the 36,000 mark, according to numbers released today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
State health officials released data at 1 p.m. Thursday that shows there have been 35,858 cases reported. The death toll from COVID-19 in Georgia now stands at 1,527. In all, there have been 6,345 hospitalizations and 1,513 ICU admissions.
There have been 285,881 COVID-19 tests administered in Georgia so far.
The numbers show an increase of 22 reported deaths and 526 new reported cases since 1 p.m. Wednesday.
State officials are not releasing data on the number of people who recovered from the disease.
Fulton County leads all counties in terms of total number of cases, 3,621 to be exact. It has also had 158 reported deaths, 678 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 329.43 cases for every 100,000 residents.
It is followed by:
DeKalb County — 2644 cases, 74 deaths, 475 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 333.35 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Gwinnett County — 2,532 cases, 101 deaths, 457 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 260.72 cases for every 100,000 residents
Cobb County — 2,344 cases, 128 deaths, 548 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 295.22 for every 100,000 residents
Hall County — 2,119 cases, 37 deaths, 266 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 1,026.9 cases for every 100,000 residents
Dougherty County, where Albany is located, has had the sixth highest total number of cases among all Georgia counties. It has had 1,644 cases, 131 deaths, 337 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 1,828.6 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Full data on the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia can be found at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
