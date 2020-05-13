The number of COVID-19 novel coronavirus-related deaths in Georgia has now crossed the 1,500 mark, according to numbers released today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
State health officials released data at 1 p.m. that shows the death toll from COVID-19 in Georgia now stands at 1,505 reported deaths. In all, there have been 35,332 cases reported, 6,259 hospitalizations and 1,494 ICU admissions.
There have been 273,904 COVID-19 tests administered in Georgia so far.
The numbers show an increase 44 additional reported deaths and 697 new reported cases since noon Tuesday.
State officials are not releasing data on the number of people who recovered from the disease.
Fulton County leads all counties in terms of total number of cases, 3,606 to be exact. It has also had 151 reported deaths, 662 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 328.06 cases for every 100,000 residents.
It is followed by:
DeKalb County — 2619 cases, 73 deaths, 465 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 330.2 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Gwinnett County — 2,505 cases, 101 deaths, 449 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 257.94 cases for every 100,000 residents
Cobb County — 2,266 cases, 125 deaths, 545 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 286.62 for every 100,000 residents
Hall County — 2,068 cases, 37 deaths, 261 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 1,002.19 cases for every 100,000 residents
Dougherty County, where Albany is located, has had the sixth highest total number of cases among all Georgia counties. It has had 1,643 cases, 129 deaths, 338 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 1,827.48 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Full data on the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia can be found at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
